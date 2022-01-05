Chicago Closes Schools After Union Backs Remote Learning

Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after 73% of the Teachers Union demanded remote learning until COVID-19 cases subside.

Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.

Chicago has rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying it was disastrous for children's learning and mental health. But the union argued the district's safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable.

Students had returned to class Monday in Chicago after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and making other real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic.

The Chicago Teachers Union's action, approved by 73% of members, called for remote instruction until "cases substantially subside" or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district. Union members were instructed to try to log into teaching systems Wednesday, even though the district said there would be no instruction and didn't distribute devices to students ahead of the union votes, which were announced just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

However, district officials blamed the union for the late cancellation, saying despite safety measures, including a high teacher vaccination rate, "our teachers are not willing to report to work."

The status of instruction for the rest of the week remained in limbo, while district leaders said a plan to "continue student learning" would come later Wednesday. School officials deemed the union action a "work stoppage" and said those who did not report to schools Wednesday would not be compensated. Last year during a similar debate, the district punished teachers who did not come to schools.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.