A documentary that tells the story of a city caught in the aftermath of a policy of mass displacement shaded by a long history of segregation.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Much is said about the violence that plagues Chicago’s hyper-segregated communities. But what is known about the systems that created them, the laws that isolated them, and the policies that abandoned them? And how does a city heal from the decades of heartbreak and pain? "Chicago At The Crossroad" is that story.