Federal Charges Against Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Dismissed

Bannon faced criminal charges in connection to a plan to privately fund border wall construction.

Federal fraud charges against Steve Bannon have now been dismissed.

Former President Trump pardoned Bannon, who served as a White House chief strategist.

Bannon was allegedly part of a scheme that encouraged people to donate to that project but instead used some of those funds for personal expenses.