Chad Wolf Defies Subpoena To Testify Before House Committee

A federal judge ruled Wolf is likely serving unlawfully as acting DHS secretary.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has defied a subpoena to testify at a House hearing on threats to the United States.

Wolf's chair was empty when the hearing started Thursday morning.

Things have gotten tense between the Department of Homeland Security and the Democratic House Committee on Homeland Security. Just last week, a federal judge ruled Wolf is likely serving unlawfully as acting DHS secretary.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson said the proceedings will continue as planned, with or without Wolf.

"Mr. Wolf may attempt to evade oversight and the department may try silly stunts to distract from this hearing, but we will not waiver. The stakes are just too high," said Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Wolf's nomination to take the official secretary role is currently pending.

Contains footage from CNN.