Chad Daybell Charged After Discovery Of Children's Remains

Authorities have not identified the remains, but family members say they are Daybell's stepchildren.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Chad Daybell was charged with destroying or concealing two sets of human remains on Wednesday. In a closed hearing, a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Daybell was arrested Tuesday after police discovered the remains on his Idaho property while searching for evidence in the case of his wife's two missing children.

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two children — 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan — have not been seen since September.

While police have yet to identify the remains, family members confirmed them to be those of JJ Vallow and Ryan in a statement. The families said, "We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering."

Lori Vallow is currently in jail facing two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 9, while Daybell's is set for July 1.

The couple is also being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General's Office in connection with the 2019 death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Contains footage from CNN.