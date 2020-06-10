Chad Daybell Arrested After Remains Found On His Idaho Property

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two children have not been seen since September.

Police in Idaho arrested Chad Daybell Tuesday after discovering human remains on his property.

"Detectives and investigators have recovered what's believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.

Officials didn't provide further details, including whether it was one set of remains found or multiple. They did say an autopsy will be conducted.

Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, whose two children — 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan — have not been seen since September.

Daybell was charged Tuesday with destruction or concealment of evidence. He's scheduled to appear in court for a closed hearing Wednesday.

Vallow won't be there. She's currently in an Idaho jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child. Her preliminary hearing is set for July.

Daybell and Vallow are also being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General's Office for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection with the 2019 death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Contains footage from CNN.