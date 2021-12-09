Employee Talks About Being One Of 900 People Laid Off On A Zoom Call

The CEO of Better.com asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed them they were dismissed.

We go to work on Zoom, many kids are schooled on Zoom, we learn to cook and even play instruments over Zoom, and most of us are getting hired on Zoom. But what about being fired in that forum? Is it a sign of the times or a vicious tactic?

Former employees of Better.com say the latter after CEO Vishal Garg terminated 900 employees during the three-minute zoom call that no one saw coming.

"The last time I did it, I cried," Garg said on the Zoom call to employees. "This time I hope to be stronger." Garg continued: "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately." He said employees could expect an email from HR regarding benefits and severance.

The CEO of the $9 billion mortgage company is now apologizing for his handling of the situation.