Census Bureau Workers Begin Counting Homeless

The workers will visit encampments and soup kitchens and have identified 49,000 locations where homeless Americans congregate.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Starting this week, Census Bureau workers will begin counting homeless populations across the U.S.

The workers will visit encampments and soup kitchens and have identified 49,000 locations where homeless Americans congregate.

The homeless count is one of the most difficult operations the Census Bureau undertakes. It had to be delayed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with facilities that help the homeless only operating at partial capacity, experts worry the count may be inaccurate.