Census Data Shows America Is More Racially Diverse

​The total population has grown by 23 million people.

Newly released 2020 U.S. Census data shows a major shift in demographics.

The Census Bureau revealed the White population is aging and has dropped for the first time on record.

The Hispanic population is up by 23% and accounts for half of the country's growth.

The White population has fallen from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8%.

The fastest growing areas are the south and southwest.