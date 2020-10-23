Census Count Falls Short In Areas That Need It Most

The Census Figures out how much aid to send to each community. It also Decides how many Congressional seats each states gets

Census workers say the count fell short in the areas that needed it most.

The census ended early last week when the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration on a deadline.

But in large parts of Louisiana, battered by hurricanes, census takers didn't hit their target household reach.

The same goes for the Navajo Nation, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

The census figures out how much aid to send to each community. It also decides how many congressional seats each state gets, which can be skewed to favor a political party.