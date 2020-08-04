Census Bureau Shortening Counting Operation For 2020 Census

The bureau's field data collection will end by Sept. 30, and people must respond to the survey using the self-response options by that date.

The Census Bureau is shortening its counting operation.

The bureau's field data collection will end by Sept. 30, and people must respond to the survey using the self-response options by that date. You can respond online, by phone or mail.

At the start of the pandemic, the bureau announced it was adjusting its plans to extend that deadline to Oct. 31st.

Once the bureau has all of the data, it plans to "review it for completeness and accuracy" and "streamline its processing" to meet the deadline.

Critics worry a shortened timeline will lead to miscounts in minority groups.