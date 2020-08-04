Census Bureau Shortening Counting Operation For 2020 Census

The bureau's field data collection will end by Sept. 30, and people must respond to the survey using the self-response options by that date.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Census Bureau is shortening its counting operation.

The bureau's field data collection will end by Sept. 30, and people must respond to the survey using the self-response options by that date. You can respond online, by phone or mail.

Back in April, the bureau said because of COVID, it needed extra time to get accurate U.S. population data. It initially proposed pushing back its deadline for collecting data to the end of October. But now, it's boosting operations to finish that phase early.

Once the bureau has collected data, it says it'll "review it for completeness and accuracy." The bureau has to report population totals by the end of the year, so it then plans to "streamline its processing" to make that deadline.

Critics worry a shortened timeline will lead to miscounts in minority groups.