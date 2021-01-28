Census Bureau Aims To Deliver Data By April

Former President Trump tried to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted toward states' populations. That effort ultimately failed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The census bureau is aiming to deliver its final numbers by April 30th.

The data collection process for the every-ten year count was delayed because of COVID and then legal issues.

Former President Trump tried to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in toward states' populations. That effort ultimately failed.

The state numbers are used to calculate federal funding and the number of House seats each state gets for the next ten years.