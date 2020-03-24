Celebrities Beg Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Court TV's Ted Rowlands explores how actors are using social media to encourage social distancing.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Channeling his retired FBI agent character from the movie "Meet the Parents," 76-year-old actor Robert DeNiro is urging New Yorkers to stay home and help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together," DeNiro said.

DeNiro's message was tweeted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's desperately trying to convince everyone to stay home, especially young people whom he says are ignoring his statewide order issued last week.

Cuomo said: "You can get it if you're a young person, and you can transmit it. And it's reckless and it's a violation of your civic spirit and duty as citizens, as far as I'm concerned."

The people in this photo playing basketball in Brooklyn and these kids playing soccer are the kind of people Cuomo wants to reach.

Many celebrities are helping spread the word, from 22-year-old influencer Kylie Jenner to Danny DeVito and Ben Stiller.

“I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart all across the state of new York . stay home. I mean everybody,” DeVito said.

"I've got a message for all you young people who think it's business as usual: It's not. We really have to all stay at home. It's the only way we're going to stop the spread of this virus," Stiller said.

Last week, actor Kevin Bacon launched #IStayHomeFor, encouraging people to hold up a sign identifying someone they're staying home for and posting it on social media.

"Everyone of us has someone who's worth staying home for," Bacon said.

New York, the coronavirus epicenter of the U.S., is desperate to slow the spread. With more cases being reported by the hour and medical supplies and hospital beds running short, the worry is that what's happening in images like these are making the problem worse.

"You know young people can get it, and they can transfer it to old people, and the next thing you know, I'm out of here. So do us a favor and stay home. Thank you,” DeVito said.

Reporting for Newsy, I'm Ted Rowlands.