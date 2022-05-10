Celebrating 60 Years Of The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk made his smashing debut at Marvel 60 years ago this month.
Created by comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the mild-mannered scientist turned raging green behemoth has appeared in hundreds of comics, several movies and an iconic TV show starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno.
Hulk's "powers" are simple: the angrier he gets, the stronger he becomes and the harder he is to control. He's a monster as much as he's a superhero, so oftentimes the Hulk's struggle is against his own anger, insecurities and the childhood trauma of being raised by an abusive father.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hulk matures into a leader with greater control over his anger and a stronger emphasis on his intelligence. It's a far cry from his monstrous 1962 debut, and his story isn't over yet.
Later this year, his successor "She Hulk" — a comedy action series about mild-mannered lawyer Jennifer Walters — debuts on Disney+.
Hulk shares his 60th anniversary with other Marvel favorites: Thor and Spider-Man.