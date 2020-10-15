CDC Will Still Monitor Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

The CDC plans to monitor those who get a COVID-19 vaccine first to catch any possible side effect the final tests didn't.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Any approved COVID vaccine will now get an extra safety check after another trial was suspended.

Once the FDA approves, health workers will be some of the first in line.

But the CDC plans to monitor those who get it first to catch any possible side effect the final tests didn't.

Johnson & Johnson paused its trial because a participant got sick.

The company didn't say what the illness was.

But the pause gives researchers a chance to figure out whether it's linked to the vaccine or not.

In a new poll, still just half of Americans say they would get a vaccine.

52% say they would if one becomes available in the U.S.

That number drops to 46% if it's a vaccine developed in a different country.