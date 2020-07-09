CDC Will Not Revise School Reopening Guidelines Despite Pressure

While the CDC says it won't revise guidelines for reopening schools, it says it will provide additional reference documents.

The director of the CDC says it will not revise its guidelines on reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration has accused opponents of wanting schools to stay shuttered for political reasons. On Wednesday, President Trump called the guidelines "very tough & expensive", as well as "impractical." He threatened to cut funding for school districts that don't resume classes in person.

State and local governments are mostly responsible for schools, but the federal government does provide them with some funding. The guidelines from the CDC include recommendations on how to keep children safe.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said on "Good Morning America" Thursday that while the CDC won't water down its guidelines, it will provide additional reference documents for schools.

He said,"It's not a revision of the guidelines; it's just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward."

