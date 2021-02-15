CDC, White House Defend School Reopening Guidelines

Some teachers unions and advocacy groups have praised the new guidelines, while some say not enough is being done for underprivileged areas.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some parents and teachers are still concerned about the new CDC guidelines for schools to reopen safely.

Leading health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci said they include a lot of measures that protect teachers.

"This is the first time that it's been put down in a document based on scientific observations and data over the last several months to a year, both in the United States and elsewhere," Fauci said. "Part of that is to indicate and to suggest strongly that a preference be given to teachers to get vaccinated."

Dr. Fauci added that he knows it's not a perfect situation, but said it's really important to get kids back in school.

Some teachers unions and advocacy groups have praised the new guidelines, while some say not enough is being done for underprivileged areas.