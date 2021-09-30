CDC Urges Pregnant People To Get Vaccinated

The agency reported that 22 pregnant people died from the coronavirus in August.

The CDC is issuing an urgent warning to pregnant Americans to get vaccinated against COVID.

The recommendation comes after the agency reported that 22 pregnant people died from the coronavirus in August.

That's the highest monthly total since the pandemic started.

Currently, just 31% of pregnant people in the U.S. are vaccinated.

Doctors say catching COVID during pregnancy carries a dramatically higher risk of ICU admission and death and that getting vaccinated protects both parents and babies.