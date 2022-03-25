CDC Updates Guidance To Allow Hospital Patients To Wear N95 Masks

The agency updated its guidance Thursday so people visiting health care facilities are allowed to wear N95 respirators instead of surgical masks.

Hospital patients and visitors will now be allowed to wear N95 face masks in health care facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to now say people should wear them — instead of other types of respirators — to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The change comes after a report by Politico found hospitals across the country were asking people to remove their N95 masks and wear surgical masks instead.