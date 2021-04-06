CDC Updates Guidance On Disinfecting Wipes

An average household cleaner that has soap or detergent works just fine for your everyday surfaces.

Are you one of those people that brings disinfecting wipes everywhere you go?

Well, the CDC just released guidance saying you don't have to do all that all the time.

You only need disinfectant if someone who tested positive for COVID has been in your home in the last 24 hours.