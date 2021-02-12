CDC To Release School Reopening Guidelines

The White House will count a school as reopen as long as there is in-person learning one day per week.

The president is working to come through on his promise to reopen most K-8 schools in his first 100 days.

Today, the CDC is set to release guidelines for it.

And the White House says those will guide its decisions.

"We are eager to hear more about the clear science based guidelines for opening schools and how we can do that safely and how we can keep them open," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "The president will not rest until every school is open, five days a week. That is our goal."

But earlier this week the White House clarified its goal.

It said opening a majority of K-8 schools means more than 50% and it will count a school as reopen as long as there is in-person learning one day per week.

Republicans say that's a low bar and have cited CDC data that spread of the virus is low in school settings with the right precautions in place.