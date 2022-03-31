CDC To Lift Order Restricting Immigration During Pandemic

The previous order let officials expel undocumented migrants, even those seeking asylum, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. officials are getting ready for a record surge of migrants after the Centers for Disease Control lifted an order restricting immigration during the pandemic.

The Biden administration is expected to make the announcement this week and the change could double the already historic number of migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

Border patrol officials are currently encountering about 7,000 migrants a day.

The change is to take effect in late May.

“We are planning for multiple contingencies and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” said Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director.