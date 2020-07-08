As President Trump Pushes To Reopen Schools, Safety Guidance To Change

The CDC is readying new guidance for reopening schools as the president calls current tips on distancing and cleaning "tough & very expensive."

The nation's largest public school district plans to send kids back to school this fall only a couple days a week, with the rest of students' learning done from a distance. But President Trump wants to see fully open schools with in-person instruction — and he seems to be pressuring the CDC to change its guidance, which currently recommends students remain physically distanced.