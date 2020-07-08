WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

As President Trump Pushes To Reopen Schools, Safety Guidance To Change

By James Packard
July 8, 2020
The CDC is readying new guidance for reopening schools as the president calls current tips on distancing and cleaning "tough & very expensive."
The nation's largest public school district plans to send kids back to school this fall only a couple days a week, with the rest of students' learning done from a distance. But President Trump wants to see fully open schools with in-person instruction — and he seems to be pressuring the CDC to change its guidance, which currently recommends students remain physically distanced.

