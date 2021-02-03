CDC Studying Double Mask Effectiveness

Some U.S. health officials have talked about double masking and whether it makes a difference, but the CDC hasn't released guidance on it yet.

Will you have to remember to grab two masks before heading out the door?

We've heard some U.S. health officials talk about double masking.

While there hasn't been any guidance from the CDC so far. Here's what Dr. Anthony Fauci had to say.

"It certainly won't hurt and might help but doesn't reach the official recommendation from the CDC because of the lack of data," Fauci said. "But when people tell me or ask me, 'Should I be wearing two masks?' I say, 'You know, if it makes you feel better to do two masks, the chances are you are going to get an enhanced protection so why not go ahead and do it.'

The CDC has agreed to study the effectiveness of wearing double masks.