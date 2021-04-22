CDC Study: Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women

Researchers at the CDC looked at information from more than 35,000 pregnant women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

If you're pregnant, you may have gone back and forth about getting a COVID vaccine.

A new report says pregnant women can get the vaccine and that it does not pose a serious risk.

They found their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to women who were pregnant before the pandemic.

Researchers are now looking into when you should get the vaccine during pregnancy.