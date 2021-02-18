CDC Says Winter Storm Is Delaying Vaccine Distribution

The CDC said severe weather is delaying vaccine shipments out of a FedEx facility in Tennessee and a UPS center in Kentucky.

The winter weather is causing major problems for vaccine efforts.

And many vaccination sites have had to close because of severe weather.

The White House's COVID response coordinator encouraged vaccination sites to extend their hours after they reopen to make up for the delays.