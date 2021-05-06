CDC: U.S. Could See Sharp Decline In Cases By July

Under the most optimistic scenarios, by the end of July, new weekly cases in the U.S. could drop below 50,000.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new projections show the U.S. could see a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases by July.

"And the models give us an important reminder, they project that local conditions and emerging variants are putting many states at risk for increases in COVID-19 cases, especially if we do not increase the rate of vaccinations and if we do not keep our current mitigation strategies in place until we have a critical mass of people vaccinated," the CDC director said.

Under the most optimistic scenarios, by the end of July, new weekly cases in the U.S. could drop below 50,000.

Right now, the CDC is reporting an average of 350,000 new cases each week.