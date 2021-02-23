CDC Study Says Teachers Contributed To COVID Spread At Georgia School

Study looked at Georgia schools with inadequate social distancing, widespread ignoring of mask rules.

A new CDC study of coronavirus transmission in schools tells a different story than a previous study.

Here's the latest. Officials looked at a district in Georgia and it found that teachers were likely responsible for spreading the virus to other teachers and to students in at least two of nine clusters.

The study found transmission from teachers made up half of 31 cases.

A previous study done in schools in rural Wisconsin found the risk of catching the virus at schools was low for both students and teachers.