CDC Says Super Bowl Gatherings Are Safer Outside

The CDC also recommends social distancing and not sharing food and drinks at Super Bowl parties.

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and, sure, you may be tempted to link up with all of your friends, but health officials say that's not such a good idea.

A recent poll says a quarter of Americans plan to invite people over for a watch party.

The CDC recommends that if you do host a gathering, follow guidelines and host it outside.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs February 7.