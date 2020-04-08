CDC Removes Dosage Guidance On Antimalarial Drugs From Its Website

​The agency had initially included dosage advice for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on its website but had removed it as of Tuesday.

The CDC has removed guidance from its website regarding two antimalarial drugs touted by President Donald Trump as possible treatments for the coronavirus.

The agency had initially included dosage advice for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine on its website, saying it based its recommendations off of anecdotal evidence. But the updated CDC page now no longer includes the dosage information, and simply says the drugs are currently "under investigation in clinical trials."

President Trump has repeatedly pushed for the use of the drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. He's said there have been some promising results recently and that the country doesn't have time to fully test the drugs' effectiveness.

But White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on that notion during a recent interview with Fox & Friends. He said, "We've got to be careful that we don't make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug. We still need to do the kinds of studies that definitely prove whether any intervention is truly safe and effective."

