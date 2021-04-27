CDC Relaxes Guidelines For Wearing Masks Outside

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says vaccinations are the key to getting back to normal safely.

The CDC is relaxing guidelines for wearing masks.

The agency now says, whether vaccinated or not, you don't need to have one on outside for activities like walking, running or biking.

It's also considers it safe for fully vaccinated people to dine outdoors with no mask and dine indoors with a mask. Studies suggest the risk of infection is very low outside.

"The general guidance is the more and more people who get vaccinated the safer – the more you'll have more people who are safer without masks."