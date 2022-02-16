CDC Relaxes Cruise Ship COVID-19 Guidelines

The federal agency lowered cruise ship travel to a level 3 health notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its COVID-19 guidance for cruise ship travel.

The federal agency lowered cruise ship travel to a level 3 health notice and now suggests travelers be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines.

CDC officials still advise those at risk of severe illness to avoid cruising, even if they're vaccinated.

The move comes after the agency in December raised cruise ship travel to a level 4 health notice and suggested travelers avoid cruising.

Officials say they loosened COVID guidance after the number of coronavirus cases started decreasing.