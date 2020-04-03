CDC Officially Recommends Americans Wear Nonmedical Masks

The CDC is recommending Americans wear nonmedical cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC is now officially advising Americans to wear nonmedical cloth face coverings when in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump emphasized that the guidance is voluntary and said he may not cover his face.

"You don't have to do it. They suggested for a period of time. But this is voluntary. I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he said.

The CDC and the World Health Organization have both previously said healthy people don't need to wear masks. But the CDC changed its guidelines in light of data showing "significant" COVID-19 transmission by people who have no symptoms — meaning people may not even know that they or those around them are sick.

Health experts are cautioning Americans to still abide by social distancing guidelines even if they're wearing some sort of face covering.

Contains footage from CNN.