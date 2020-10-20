CDC Recommends Mask Wearing For All Public, Commercial Transportation

Agency urges mask wearing in planes, trains, taxis, buses and subways but doesn't issue mandatory order.

Whether you're taking the subway across the city or are boarding a bus or traveling by air, the CDC is now strongly recommending wearing a mask throughout your journey.

But the new guidelines, issued Monday, aren't a requirement. The New York Times reports that the White House blocked a proposed CDC directive that would have made masks mandatory for all passengers and employees on public or commercial transportation.

But not having a mask could prevent you from using many forms of transportation. As airlines have barred hundreds of travelers who refused to wear them, the U.S. Travel Association now calls masks "a must-have accessory" for both safe and healthy travel and helping the economic recovery from the pandemic.

