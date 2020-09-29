CDC Recommends Families Avoid Thanksgiving Travel

The CDC says travel can increase spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending families avoid traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The agency says travel can increase the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, it recommends families hold virtual thanksgiving celebrations or have dinner with just those that live in your household.

The CDC adds online shopping is an alternative to the Black Friday tradition as shopping in crowded stores can increase the risk of spreading the virus.

The agency says some outdoor activities, such as pumpkin patch or orchard visits, are safe if proper precautions are taken like wearing a mask and social distancing.