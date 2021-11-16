CDC Raises Europe Travel Warning Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

The agency has raised the travel warning to level 4 due to a high number of cases in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and Guernsey.

The CDC is warning Americans against traveling to several places in Europe. Those destinations include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and Guernsey — which is in the British Isles.

The agency says there's been an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, prompting them to raise the travel warning to level 4, which translates to "very high."

Related Story Some Travelers Stay Cautious As U.S. Reopens Borders

The Czech government tightened coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a recent steep rise in infections. Friday's move came after new infections jumped to levels close to record numbers seen during previous waves.

In Hungary, few mitigating measures are in place. The government says it would prefer to rely on vaccinations. With nearly 60% of people fully vaccinated, the country is better placed than most in the region — but that still leaves a large swatch of the population unvaccinated.

U.S. officials say if you do have to travel, it's better if you're fully vaccinated.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.