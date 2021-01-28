CDC Predicts Up To 90,000 Deaths In The Next 4 Weeks

The CDC's most recent forecast predicts the total number will reach around 500,000 by the end of February.

The new director of the CDC said as many as 90,000 Americans are still projected to die from coronavirus in the next month.

"Though I am encouraged by these trends, our case rates remain extraordinarily high and now is the time to remain vigilant," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention. "If we continue on the current trajectory, the CDC most recent ... forecast predicts that 479,000 to 514,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by February 20, 2021."

The CDC reports more than 47 million vaccine doses have been distributed and nearly 24.7 million have been administered.