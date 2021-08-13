CDC Panel Recommends Third Dose For Immunocompromised People

The FDA already changed its emergency use authorization for the shots.

A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems.

That clears the way for the CDC to give its final approval.

The FDA already changed its emergency use authorization for the shots. It now recommends a third dose for organ transplant recipients and people with similarly compromised immune systems, like certain cancer patients.