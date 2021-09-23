CDC Panel Backs Pfizer Booster Shot For Some Americans

This follows a similar move by the FDA, which also backed the Pfizer COVID booster for older and vulnerable adults.

A CDC vaccine advisory panel has recommended a Pfizer COVID booster shot for some Americans.

That includes those 65 and older, as well as those who may be more vulnerable to COVID.

Coming into the meeting, it was unclear which way the CDC panel would go.

Some members had expressed skepticism over the need for boosters – and wanted more evidence before making a recommendation.