CDC Panel Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 And Up

A March study by Pfizer included more than 2,000 volunteers in that age range. It found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A CDC panel has given the all-clear for children as young as 12 to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The FDA give its blessings earlier this week.

A March study by Pfizer included more than 2,000 volunteers in that age range. It found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.

Experts say the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks.