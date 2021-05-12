CDC Panel Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children 12 And Up

A March study by Pfizer included more than 2,000 volunteers in that age range. It found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.

A CDC panel has given the all-clear for children as young as 12 to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The FDA signed off earlier this week.

President Biden says this opens vaccinations to 17 million more people.

He called it a big step in the fight against the pandemic and urged parents to take advantage and get their kids vaccinated.

"This light at the end of the tunnel? Well it's getting brighter and brighter – and we need all of you to bring it home. Americans 12 and up: get vaccinated. And on July 4th let's celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus. We can do this."