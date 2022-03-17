CDC Lowers Risk Assessment For Traveling On Cruise Ships

The agency still recommends that people who are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and are at increased risk avoid getting on a cruise ship.

The CDC is lowering its risk assessment for cruise ships.

The agency classified cruise ship travel as a "Level 2" out of 4 this week. The level means your chances of catching COVID on board a cruise ship are considered moderate, but the risk level is slightly higher depending on the destination.

The CDC still recommends vaccination and boosters before you travel. New cases are falling across much of the country.