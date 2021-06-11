CDC Looking Into Heart Inflammation Following Vaccine Emergency

A meeting is planned for next week to discuss rare cases of heart inflammation after receiving the COVID vaccine.

The CDC says it will have an "emergency meeting" next week.

Advisers will discuss a rare but higher than expected number of reports of heart inflammation in people after they got a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The agency says there have been more than 200 reports of cases like this out of 12 million second doses.

Most people have recovered, but dozens still have symptoms.