CDC Issues Guidance For Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

Those who have been fully vaccinated can safely gather indoors without masks and without distancing, according to the CDC.

For the more than one in four American adults now with at least one vaccine dose, the CDC just issued brand new guidance -- its first ever for vaccinated people.

That return to normal depends. If you’re looking to travel? The CDC still warns against it. If you’re looking to socialize? Better news.

“Today's action represents an important first step. it is not our final destination,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Here’s the big takeaway from the CDC: Americans who are fully vaccinated can gather with each other inside without wearing a mask, and -- importantly -- without social distancing.

The new guidance goes a step further, saying vaccinated people can safely get together with people at low risk for severe disease who haven't been vaccinated, like grandparents visiting their healthy kids or grandkids.

"I think it's also important to remember that people who are vaccinated, there's increasing data now that suggests that they might get breakthrough infections with lesser amounts of virus, lesser amounts of disease, lesser symptomatic disease, a milder disease. However, we're still waiting for data to emerge about whether they could transmit that virus to other people," Walensky said.

But in public, not much is different. The CDC says fully vaccinated people need to still wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance. And if you show symptoms, the CDC says get tested, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

"Please keep wearing a well-fitting mask and taking the other public health actions we know work to help stop the spread of this virus."

Simply put, the CDC isn’t sure how much of a risk vaccinated people pose to those not vaccinated. Can vaccinated people still transmit the virus? The experts aren’t sure. They want to see more more data and research first.