CDC Issues Carbon Monoxide Warning

By Newsy Staff
February 16, 2021
A family in Texas was taken to a hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire department in cypress said six people, including four children, were hospitalized after the family used a charcoal grill to warm their apartment up for hours.

The CDC and first responders want to remind people to never use a grill or oven to heat up their home.

They also say don't use a generator inside or climb into cars to warm up.

More than 400 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

