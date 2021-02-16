CDC Issues Carbon Monoxide Warning

The CDC and first responders want to remind people to never use a grill or oven to heat up their home.

A family in Texas was taken to a hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire department in cypress said six people, including four children, were hospitalized after the family used a charcoal grill to warm their apartment up for hours.

They also say don't use a generator inside or climb into cars to warm up.

More than 400 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning.