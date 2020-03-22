CDC Introduces Microsoft-Powered Coronavirus Self-Check Tool

The CDC calls it "a guide to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care."

The CDC is now offering a Microsoft-powered health-check service on its web site that will suggest steps to take if you're worried about possible coronavirus symptoms.

The Coronavirus Self-Checker doesn't give a diagnosis or create a treatment plan. The CDC calls it "a guide to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care."

Here's how it works: You click the options that apply to your case, and an automated bot will ask questions about your state of health and any symptoms you may have. When you are finished, it will recommend that you to self-isolate or consider medical attention or the bot will provide contact information for local health departments.

Although powered through Microsoft, the CDC owns the tool and says it will not share personal information.

