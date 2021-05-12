CDC Director Finalizes Approval Of COVID Shot For Children 12 And Up

A March study by Pfizer included more than 2,000 volunteers and found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave final approval Wednesday for children 12-15 years old to get Pfizer's COVID vaccine, starting immediately.

The CDC's recommendation follows an FDA emergency authorization issued Monday.

A study with more than 2,000 volunteers found kids experienced side effects similar to young adults. And the FDA says the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks.

President Biden says Wednesday's approval opens vaccinations up for 17 million more people. He called it a big step in the fight against the pandemic and urged parents to get their kids vaccinated.

"This light at the end of the tunnel? Well, it's getting brighter and brighter – and we need all of you to bring it home," the president said. "Americans 12 and up: Get vaccinated. And on July 4, let's celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from this virus. We can do this."