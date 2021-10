At this point, the CDC has only authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised adults.

The CDC says some people might need a fourth shot of the MRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed a booster enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people with compromised immune systems.

