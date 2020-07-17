CDC Extends No-Sail Order For Cruise Ships Through September

The CDC does not want people setting sail on cruise ships anytime soon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing "ongoing" COVID-19 outbreaks onboard ships, the health agency extended its no-sail order for cruise ships through the end of September. The order to halt cruise operations had been previously set to expire on July 24. It applies to ships with 250 people or more that are sailing in U.S. waters.

The CDC's order reads in part, "The current scientific evidence suggests that cruise ships pose a greater risk of COVID-19 transmission than other settings."

The health agency said almost 3,000 passengers and crew members on cruise ships got sick with either the coronavirus or something similar between March 1 and July 10. Outbreaks affected 80% of vessels sailing during that period.

The CDC's extension comes after an industry group — the Cruise Lines International Association — announced it was voluntarily extending its own no-sail order until Sept. 15. The group represents some of the largest cruise lines in the world, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival, Disney Cruise Line and Princess cruises.

Contains footage from CNN.